DMDK defies Chennai police, begins rally on Vijayakanth’s first death anniversary

CHENNAI: Ignoring the Chennai city police move to deny permission, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) functionaries led by general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth commenced a silent rally from the State Election Commission office to Vijayakanth’s memorial in Koyambedu on Saturday (December 28).

Earlier, the DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudhish held talks with Joint Commissioner (Western Zone) DIG P Vijayakumar seeking permission for the rally.

Though the police denied permission, DMDK went ahead with the plan and started the silent march. Hundreds of DMDK functionaries, Vijayakanth fans, and members of the public have gathered in Koyambedu for the rally, which has thrown traffic out of gear.

According to a Thanthi TV report, more than 1,200 police officials have been deployed to ensure order and safety at Vijayakanth’s memorial in Koyambedu.

Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman and former CM Panneerselvam paid tribute to the leader.







