Domestic flight suffers tyre burst at Chennai airport, 166 onboard safe

CHENNAI: A major incident was averted at Chennai Airport on Saturday when an IndiGo Airlines flight bound for Mumbai suffered a rear tire burst while taxiing for takeoff.

The pilot’s swift and skilled response ensured that all 166 people on board were safe, according to reports.

The flight, scheduled to depart from Chennai at 5 pm, was taxiing on the runway when one of its rear tires suddenly burst, causing the aircraft to shake violently.

The pilot managed to stop the plane and alerted the airport control tower.

The incident triggered commotion at the airport. Emergency services quickly responded, and a tow truck was deployed to move the flight from the runway to a designated maintenance area.

All passengers remained onboard during the operation.

Flight engineers and technicians worked swiftly to replace the damaged tire. After about two hours, the necessary repairs were completed, and the aircraft was cleared for departure.

The flight eventually took off for Mumbai at around 7 pm, two hours behind schedule.

Despite the tense moments, no injuries were reported, and operations at the airport resumed normally soon after.