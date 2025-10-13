Dogged run: Strays roam Egmore ICH, give parents, staff the jitters

CHENNAI: At the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children (ICH) in Egmore, an eight-month-old’s mother stood frozen for several minutes on a narrow pathway, waiting for a stray dog to move away. The animal showed no aggression, but Amutha wasn’t taking any chances and clutched on to her infant.

“I fear dogs myself, and with my child in my arms, I wouldn’t know what to do if it even moved suddenly,” she said. The dog was later shooed away by someone.

The state-run paediatric hospital, among the busiest in Tamil Nadu, sees hundreds of children every day across its multi-block campus. It is known for its extensive care and has a reputation for several life-saving treatments. A boon for citizens who want high-class care free of cost for their children.

But parents say the sight of stray dogs moving freely through the premises has become routine. “We can’t even walk freely to fetch water,” said another mother waiting near the outpatient block. At night, the fear grows due to less people movement.

Stray dogs in government hospitals are not a new issue, but their rampant presence inside a children’s facility has drawn sharp concerns. A nurse at ICH said the problem persists mainly because of food waste left around. “Dogs come in for easy food. Patients and attenders must dispose of their waste properly,” she said. A security guard at the main entrance added that open gates and multiple entry points allow animals to enter.

Still, many question why a hospital with security staff and a full compound cannot keep its premises dog-free. “If it’s a protected space, how do dogs get in every day?” asked a parent.

A doctor at ICH, who requested anonymity, said around 10 dogs are seen on the campus. “They have not caused any incident so far, but their presence inside a hospital is unacceptable,” the doctor said.

Former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandaswamy described the issue as administrative neglect. “If a dog enters my house, I will send it out. Hospitals are protected environments. It’s not that they lack compound walls,” he said. “Ensuring guarded gates, cleaning the premises, and proper disposal of food waste will automatically keep dogs away.”

“Dogs inside the premises have been a problem across the hospitals. We have taken precautionary measures and will look into the issue.” said the Director of the ICH.