Do you have the right therapist?

CHENNAI: Mental health support in the form of psychological therapy is expensive in the private sector, and continues to be inaccessible to a large section of the society. However, there are many platforms offering it through so-called life coaches, psychologists, and other self-proclaimed experts, and this is alarming.

Mental health professionals have observed an increasing number of unqualified individuals on social media, also known as influencers, unlicensed psychologists, and motivational speakers, providing inaccurate mental health advice to the public. They have concerns over misleading information on mental health and therapy, and urge the government to regulate it.

Wrong diagnosis

It was a big step for Samuel* to seek mental health support online after several months of neglecting his symptoms of sleeplessness, fatigue, loss of appetite and sadness due to a personal loss. While he selected a psychologist on a social media platform based on her huge following, and paid about Rs 2,000 for a 45-minute session, it was futile.

“She was pointing out that I am feeling depressed without even listening to my symptoms in the first session itself. I could not even convey what I wanted to say; all she wanted to do was evaluate anything. She claimed on her profile that she had completed a certificate course in psychology. That’s why I chose her but after a few sessions, it didn’t work,” lamented Samuel.

Often, adolescents are labelled to have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) just because they are super-active in their growing years but clinical psychologists note that wrong diagnosis could be very harmful to the child’s neurological, psychological and social development. Terms such as depression, anxiety, OCD, ADHD and addiction are used casually on social media platforms, so much that feeling sad or a mood-dip is ‘diagnosed’ as depression, and people are accused of having OCD merely because they like to stay tidy.

Clinical psychologists also note that without proper guidance, a diagnosis may not be received well. “If a wrong diagnosis is made, it can worsen their response. People need to be educated on their condition and chances of management and recovery,” says a city-based psychologist.

There are different techniques used to diagnose, treat and manage each type of mental illness. It’s the same for those seeking therapy too. A therapist who is helpful for many may not work for an individual. “Wrong diagnosis and techniques can cause a lot of harm. Not all therapy techniques can be used on everyone. It depends on the patient’s health condition and other factors, which have to be identified,” says Dr C Akshaya, clinical psychologist and founder of The Mind Aid.

She explains how relaxation therapies cannot be given for certain patients. “For instance, lack of attention and issues with memory recall may be a part of many disorders but it could be misdiagnosed as ADHD. Similarly, someone with repetitive thoughts or cleaning habits can be misdiagnosed with having OCD. Using psychotherapies on patients requires special training but without knowing the intricacies of it, using it randomly can have severe repercussions,” she warns.

Correct certifications

Experts say that unregulated mental health experts on social media, sans formal clinical training, quote anecdotal evidence to confidently back their views, which misguide the public. Plus, having thousands of following makes patients trust them, and they end up paying up to Rs 6,000 per session.

A professionally-certified therapist is specialised in their approach and speciality. There are certain qualifications that therapists must have to practice as a clinical psychologist.

“All certified therapists must have an undergraduate and postgraduate degree in psychology. They should have necessary training in counselling and psychotherapy. To become a licensed clinical psychologist, they should have completed MPhil in clinical psychology to get a license from the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI),” points out Akshaya.

The psychologist also observes that the lack of awareness on the type of qualifications required to become a mental health professional has led to the dangerous trend of self-proclaimed experts. “People, generally, know that an ENT doctor must be consulted for an ear problem, or visit a cardiologist for heart-related issues. However, since there’s a social stigma attached to mental health issues, there is a lot of misinformation about it. So, people hesitate to cross-check or verify the information they read or receive. This lack of awareness about the subject leads them to be unaware of the qualification they should look for in an expert, especially if they have a condition or two that requires clinical assistance, medications and/or therapy,” she opines.

While seeking mental health support, always look for qualified professionals such as psychiatrists, counsellors, and RCI-registered clinical psychologists who undergo years of formal training in managing patients under supervision before they can practice privately. “Getting the right help from a qualified professional at the right time is important for mental wellness as anything less could potentially worsen the condition due to misdiagnosis and mismanagement,” says Dr Vivian Kapil, consultant psychiatrist, Kauvery Hospital.

Consultant physician Dr A Mohamed Hakkim says that inadequate and incorrect mental health information can lead to exacerbated symptoms, improper medication usage, or adoption of pseudo-scientific practices, putting individuals at risk of severe psychological harm.

“Initiating an awareness campaign to educate the general public about the qualifications of a legitimate mental health professional is essential. They should be made aware that only licensed psychiatrists and accredited psychologists are equipped to provide medical advice, prescribe medications, and undertake comprehensive mental health therapy,” he adds.