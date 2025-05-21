DMK sacks youth wing functionary over Arakkonam abuse case

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Tuesday reportedly 'sacked' a party functionary from Ranipet who was accused of abusing and exploiting a college student.

Deputy Chief Minister and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin is understood to have issued orders to sack Deivasayal, a deputy coordinator of the Arakkonam central union of the party youth wing, accused of abusing a college student.

The sacking happened against the backdrop of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanding action against Deivasayal and charging the police with not registering a case on the woman's complaint.

However, Ranipet police, in a detailed clarification issued a few days ago, denied the charges and said that a formal complaint was filed at Arani All Women Police Station on May 10, and an inquiry was ongoing in another complaint lodged by the woman. Claiming that the woman complainant refused to receive the copy of the FIR, the police clarification said that the accused Deivaseyal and the complainant woman had tied the wedding knot at a temple on January 31, 2025, without legally divorcing their spouses. The complainant was also stated to have produced photographic evidence of their wedding during the inquiry.