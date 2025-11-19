DMK flagpole falls over, injures rider in Vandalur

Chennai: A motorist was injured after a DMK flagpole erected on the median of the Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road collapsed and fell on him. The police are yet to register a case.

The party supporters were setting up flagpoles to welcome Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is scheduled to attend an event at a private college in the area on Wednesday, the police said.

On Tuesday, Bosco (42) of Irumbuliyur was riding his two-wheeler from Kelambakkam. Around 12.45 pm, as he crossed Kolappakkam, one of the DMK flagpoles fixed to iron pipes and installed on the road's median, suddenly tilted and fell onto his bike. Bosco lost control on impact, fell on the road and suffered injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and discharged after treatment.

The Kelambakkam police are yet to register a case, but are currently investigating the incident.

It should be noted that the High Court had already ordered that flagpoles should not be placed on medians. Poles can be erected only if proper permission from the Highways department and the police is obtained. The police are investigating whether the flag poles were erected after getting the required permissions.

In 2019, a 23-year-old woman died after a wedding banner of an AIADMK functionary's son, placed on the median of 200 Feet Road in Pallikaranai, fell on her and she was run over by a water tanker. Several guidelines were issued on erecting the banners and flags after the incident.