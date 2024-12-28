Chennai police deny permission for Vijayakanth’s first death anniversary rally

CHENNAI: City police denied permission for a silent rally planned by Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) to mark the first death anniversary of the party’s founder and actor Vijayakanth on Saturday.

The rally, planned to start from the State Election Commission office to Vijayakanth’s memorial in Koyambedu, was denied permission due to apprehensions about traffic disruptions, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

However, reports suggest that the party may go ahead with the rally.

The rally was to be led by DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth.

All senior leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, and TVK leader Vijay among others have been invited to participate in the death anniversary event.

Vijayakanth, founder and leader of DMDK, passed away on December 28 last year due to health issues. On the occasion of his first death anniversary, a large number of people and DMDK functionaries from various parts of Tamil Nadu have gathered at his memorial on Saturday.

More than 25,000 people will be provided with food at Vijayakanth's memorial today, the report said.