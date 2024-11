Diversion of train services announced due to operation issues in Vijayawada; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the change in the pattern of train services due to operational issues in Vijayawada Division from November 7 to 13, said a Southern Railway press release.

Train no 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 am on November 8,11 & 12 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Eluru.

Train no 12889 Tatanagar - SMVT Bengaluru weekly superfast express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Tatanagar at 6.15 am on November 8 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada.

Train no 22837 Hatia - Ernakulam Dharti Abba Weekly Superfast express leaving Hatia at 6.05 pm on November 11 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppage at Eluru.

Train no 12835 Hatia – SMVT Bengaluru Bi Weekly superfast express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Hatia at 6.05 pm on November 12 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada, added the statement.