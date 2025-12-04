Ditwah damage: Chennai Corporation scrambles to repair poorly done, rain-battered roads

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has allotted Rs 13.35 crore for emergency road repairs across all 15 zones, with each zone receiving Rs 89 lakh for attending to potholes, sudden surface failures and minor road improvements.

The move comes in the backdrop of persistent rains caused by a stalled cyclone Ditwah, triggering widespread waterlogging and renewed complaints of battered roads across several neighbourhoods.

According to the tender documents issued by the Bus Route Roads (BRR) department, the funds are meant to keep a contractor ready in every zone so that repairs can be taken up whenever and wherever required, rather than waiting for individual sanctions.

There have been reports that in the southern parts of the city, several interior roads along OMR continued to face waterlogging, traffic hold-ups and aggravating pothole formation after the rains. In the north and central parts of Chennai, too, residents reported repeated instances of slush-filled streets, uneven patches and stagnant water that made daily movement difficult.

The scope of work under the emergency allotment includes pothole patching, milling and re-laying small stretches where necessary, applying bitumen and emulsion from approved PSU suppliers, sweeping, clearing damaged sections, and arranging barricades and traffic diversions. Engineers in each zone will identify the stretches needing attention based on field inspections. Since these works are need-based, the tenders do not list specific roads.

“It’s the usual procedure during monsoons where such tenders are issued to fast-track grievances and repair roads quickly,” said an official from the BRR department. The tenders are scheduled to open on December 10.