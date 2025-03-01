Discover rare pens at Chennai Pen Show 2025

CHENNAI: The Chennai Pen Show 2025 is set to surpass the success of its record-breaking 2024 edition.

With over 45 exhibitors and an expanded lineup of both global and domestic brands, this year’s event promises an unmatched experience for writing enthusiasts.

The show will feature top Indian brands like Endless, Ranga, Lotus, ASA, and Click, alongside international names like Sheaffer, Sailor, Platinum, and Pilot. A dedicated hall will showcase select brands for a more exclusive experience. Visitors can expect a wide range of pens, from affordable options to luxury pieces, including the unveiling of a Rs 25 lakh Tibaldi fountain pen encrusted with 300+ diamonds.

The event will also highlight rare vintage pens over 125 years old, with opportunities for buyers and sellers to trade historic writing instruments. Additionally, Kanpur Writers, the world’s largest nib manufacturer, and Ranga Pen Company, a Tamil Nadu-based brand, will be featured.

Whether you’re a casual enthusiast, a collector, or simply appreciate fine writing, the Chennai Pen Show, happening from March 7 to 9 at Fika, Adyar, offers something for everyone.