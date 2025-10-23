Discharge from Chembarambakkam lake to be increased

CHENNAI: In response to a significant increase in inflow following incessant rains, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has escalated the discharge of surplus water from the Chembarambakkam Lake from 500 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to 750 cusecs as of 10 am on Thursday.

Consequently, a flood warning alert has been issued for residents living in low-lying areas along the Chembarambakkam canal and the banks of the Adyar River, including Kundrathur, Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Tirumudivakkam, Vazhuthalambedu, Tiruneermalai, Anagaputhur, Nandambakkam, Saidapet and Kotturpuram.

The lake, which was holding 2,252 mcft of water at 18.52 feet last Saturday, has seen a consistent rise in its water level. The WRD officials, who have been monitoring the reservoir round-the-clock, have decided to maintain the water level at 21 feet against the total capacity of 24 feet.

However, the water level surpassed the 20-foot mark on Tuesday, reaching 20.32 feet. This prompted the authorities to initiate the first surplus water release of the year at 100 cusecs from 4 pm that day.

As of 6 am on Thursday, the inflow into the lake was recorded at 1,980 cusecs, with the level rising to 21.27 feet and the storage reaching 2,926 mcft.

To safeguard the lake's structure, officials decided to further increase the discharge rate. The surplus water is now being released through three shutters of the lake's five sluice gates, gushing into the Chembarambakkam surplus canal, which eventually feeds into the Adyar River.