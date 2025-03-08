Dirty drinking water in Stanley hospital rankles patients, attendants

CHENNAI: One of the water tanks that supplies drinking water to the entire premises is covered with bird droppings. There is no water in toilets, and uncleared garbage lines the sun shades at the oncology ward. Stanley Medical College & Hospital, one of the largest and most popular government hospitals in the State, is a stinky mess.

In addition to the bird droppings, the water tank was open, and surrounded by filth. There was stagnated water at the drinking water kiosk.

“On the fourth floor, there was no water in the toilets in the ENT ward from Thursday morning. But, repair work was done in the ladies’ restroom but in the men's restroom, the problem persists. So, we get water from the ladies’ toilet,” lamented A Gopi, whose father is admitted for a surgery. “When we raised a complaint to the concerned people, they blamed other patients for leaving the taps open, which led to the shortage. It’s very difficult for patients as most of them are still recovering from surgery.”

Concurring with him was LM Jaiganesh, a visitor, who added: “Many taps are broken on other floors too. The reverse osmosis (RO) plants in Amma Canteen, and within the hospitals, are non-functional. A garbage bin has been placed under the RO sink but that’s leaking.”

When this reporter visited the hospital, she found that the garbage in shades had not been cleared near the medical oncology ward. “There are also no seats or chairs for attendants. So, we either sit on the floor or with the patients,” Jaiganesh added.

When contacted, a senior official attached to the hospital dismissed the concerns, and stated: “There are proper drinking water facilities available in all areas of the hospital, as the Metro Water supplies daily. And the garbage from sunshades is cleared once a fortnight.”