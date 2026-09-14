Different traditions, one Ganesha

'Undrallu is special prasadam we offer'

We buy a Ganesha idol and offer the sacred thread on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Apart from kozhukattais, we make undrallu, a special prasadam that is common in Telugu households. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival we celebrate very religiously and we don’t eat until we finish the elaborate pooja.

We make two kinds of undrallu, one sweet and one savoury. We keep Ganesha at home for three days and immerse the idol on the third day.

We see it as sending him back to his mother, thanking him for visiting us and asking him to come back next year and continue to bless us.

- Aarthi Varanasi, dubbing artiste and actorRadhika Ramakrishnan, music teacher