Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth appear before Madras HC for divorce

CHENNAI: A family court in Chennai reserved the orders in the mutual consent divorce petition moved by the popular film actor Dhanush and film director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, his estranged wife.

On November 21, the estranged couple appeared before the family court located within the Madras High Court complex.

Before the court, both the parties submitted their stand of to be separated from the marital relationship and sought to grant divorce on mutual consent. After hearing both sides, the court posted the matter to November 27 for pronouncing orders.

After being separated for more than 18 months, the celebrated star couple of K-town has decided to end their 20 years of marriage.

The couple filed the petition under Section 13 B, which pertains to divorce by mutual consent.

In 2004, the then-upcoming hero Dhanush tied the knot with Aishwarya, the elder daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth.

The decision to part ways was announced by the couple in January 2022, however, the family members tried to patch the relationship between the couple.

Since, they are firm on their decision to be separated, the mutual consent divorce plea moved from both the sides.