Deputy Chief Minister takes stock of flood-prevention and civic works in South Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday conducted a series of inspections of ongoing flood-prevention, drainage, and infrastructure works in several parts of South Chennai.

At Okkiyam Maduvu near the Chennai Metro Rail bridge in Karapakkam, he reviewed widening and desilting works taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore to improve stormwater flow and prevent stagnation in nearby low-lying areas.

He later inspected the restoration and desilting works along the right bank of Okkiyam Maduvu near Rajiv Gandhi Salai, where drainage channels have been said to be strengthened to allow the free flow of rainwater.

In Kannagi Nagar, he reviewed the construction of a retaining wall along the left bank of the Okkiyam Maduvu, also executed at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore. Officials said the work was progressing rapidly with the use of earthmover machinery.

He also inspected the indoor sports arena being constructed at the Kannagi Nagar Chennai Corporation playground by the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO). The Rs 75 lakh facility will include two courts, a spectator gallery, a gym, a coach's room, and lighting and training infrastructure. Homegrown Kabadi Champion Karthika Ramesh accompanied him during the visit.

At the Semmozhi Salai–ELCOT area in Sholinganallur, he reviewed the Rs 42 crore project being implemented by the Highways Department to construct a 1.7 km long twin-box closed drain. The facility is designed to channel floodwater from the Pallikaranai marshland into the Buckingham Canal and then to the sea, preventing flooding in nearby localities.

He also inspected the ongoing works to demolish the old bridge connecting Medavakkam and Sholinganallur, where a new high-level bridge is being built by the Highways Department.

Mayor R Priya, MLA S Aravind Ramesh, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and several other officials accompanied the inspection.