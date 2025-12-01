Cyclone Ditwah’s leftover depression slams Chennai with heavy rains; traffic in chaos

CHENNAI: Depression, left behind by Cyclone Ditwah over Bay of Bengal, unleashed torrential rains on the city Monday, severing key traffic links and plunging major thoroughfares into chaos. Uprooted trees, severe waterlogging, and massive traffic snarls brought normal life to a halt across the state capital.

The storm’s fury was evident on Greenways Road, where falling trees damaged at least three vehicles. Fire and Rescue Services personnel worked to clear the debris, causing a temporary but complete stoppage of traffic until police could restore movement.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) reported extensive disruptions, with numerous arterial roads, subways, and underpasses rendered impassable due to flooding. Authorities have issued a strict advisory, urging citizens to avoid travel and stay indoors unless absolutely essential. Most of the subways across the city have been closed to traffic, with warnings not to attempt crossing under any circumstances.

Major Road Closures & Disruptions:

· Traffic movement was completely suspended on the Sholinganallur–Medavakkam Road, with commuters to Tambaram advised to use alternate routes from OMR.

· The Manali–Thiruvottiyur stretch became unnavigable, with waist-deep water making it unsafe for all vehicles.

· Critical junctions like Madhya Kailash and areas including North Boag Road witnessed severe waterlogging.

· In the suburbs, Tambaram and adjoining localities were paralyzed by long traffic pile-ups.

Water continued to accumulate in residential areas such as Ambattur, Avadi, Vadapalani, Virugambakkam, and Iyyappanthangal, where residents pointed to inadequate drainage. Despite traffic police being deployed in full strength in heavily affected zones like Mugalivakkam, vehicles were forced to crawl through dangerously rising waters.

Advisories for the Public:

Authorities have suggested using major roads like Anna Salai and Poonamallee High Road, which remain relatively clear, and opting for Chennai Metro Rail services (operational between Airport and Central). Public entry to Marina Beach remains strictly banned due to rough seas and high waves.

The GCTP has urged residents to follow real-time updates on its social media handles, including X (@ChennaiTraffic), and to strictly adhere to all safety advisories as heavy rains are expected to continue.