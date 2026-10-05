Denizens returning after long weekend chokes GST Road for hours

It is said that a number of police personnel from the Tambaram region had been deployed for security arrangements related to the Madurantakam Assembly by-poll, resulting in a shortage of personnel to manage the heavy traffic in the Tambaram-Perungalathur stretch.

Meanwhile, Tambaram Railway Station witnessed a massive rush of passengers from early morning. Several express trains from southern districts arrived at Tambaram one after another. Thousands of passengers who got down from these trains boarded the Beach-bound EMU, resulting in severe overcrowding even during the early morning hours.