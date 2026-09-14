TN govt lines up over 5,600 buses for people returning to city after Chaturthi holiday

In addition, 160 special buses have been arranged to the Madhavaram bus terminus and 370 special buses to the Koyambedu bus terminus via the East Coast Road.

Officials have been instructed to operate additional buses immediately if passenger numbers increase, while coordinating officers have been asked to continuously monitor the services, according to a Tamil Nadu government press release.

Additional Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses have also been arranged for passengers arriving at Chennai Central, Egmore and Tambaram railway stations. Additional buses will also be operated on alternative routes at places where large numbers of passengers gather.

According to the release, 6,212 buses were operated from Kilambakkam to various parts of Tamil Nadu between September 11 and 13. Of the total passengers, 57,650 travelled on State Express Transport Corporation buses, 99,960 on Villupuram transport corporation buses, 79,620 on Kumbakonam transport corporation buses, 7,200 on Madurai transport corporation buses and 3,840 on Tirunelveli transport corporation buses.

The arrangements were discussed at a review meeting held at the Kilambakkam bus terminus, chaired by Transport Minister Vijay Tamizhan Parthiban, on operating special buses for the forthcoming Ayudha Puja and Deepavali festivals.

The government also said legal action had been ordered against those spreading false information on social media.