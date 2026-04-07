Delays in cylinder delivery, uncertainty, black market claims trouble Chennai residents

CHENNAI: Mounting delays in LPG cylinder delivery, coupled with unresponsive agencies and allegations of diversion, have left residents across the city struggling to secure domestic refills, with frustration spilling onto the streets.
On Monday, more than 100 residents gathered with empty cylinders outside a gas agency on Reddy Street in Villivakkam, alleging that despite receiving booking confirmations and Delivery Authentication Codes (DAC), cylinders were not delivered even after several days. "Even after several days of getting the DAC, delivery is not happening," those gathered said.
Similar scenes were reported in other parts of the city, including Perambur and Jamalia, where residents said they were forced to visit agencies in person after repeated attempts to get updates failed.
G Ethiraj, a resident of Old Washermenpet, said the supply has become unpredictable. "My booking took place only after 32 days. They were giving reasons like the need for biometric updates, but that was not the case. It has been eight days since I received the DAC, and there is no clarity on when the cylinder will actually be delivered," he said.
Delays have also exposed communication gaps, with agencies often remaining unresponsive. Muniyandi, a senior citizen and retired government employee, said he initiated a refill request on March 29 after waiting the mandatory 25 days and received a reference number.
"I was told my eligibility would be confirmed within hours, and I got a message the next day. But even after 10 days, the bill has not been generated. Without that, I cannot make the payment or proceed further, " he said. He added that he has not received the DAC.
A gas agency worker, requesting anonymity, acknowledged delays in delivery, "We are prioritising based on bookings."
However, consumers allege that domestic cylinders are not being delivered to households and are instead being sold in the black market at higher rates. "When we ask the agency, they say the cylinder has been allotted and ask us to check with the delivery personnel. When we contact the delivery staff, they say the stock has not arrived. We don't know whom to believe," they said.
According to T Sadagopan, president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, agency staff are often unable to access customer booking data during regular working hours, leaving them unable to inform consumers about booking status or expected delivery timelines.
"This is creating frustration on both sides. Consumers are not getting answers, and agency staff themselves are unable to check details," he said.
Speaking to DT Next, an official representative from a public sector gas agency said, "We understand the delays, but we are in a crisis. We are ensuring that cylinders are being delivered, but we cannot do much about the delays."
However, consumers maintain that issues on the ground are not being fully acknowledged, with many saying the uncertainty, rather than the wait, is what is most frustrating.