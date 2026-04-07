Delays in cylinder delivery, uncertainty, black market claims trouble Chennai residents

On Monday, more than 100 residents gathered with empty cylinders outside a gas agency on Reddy Street in Villivakkam, alleging that despite receiving booking confirmations and Delivery Authentication Codes (DAC), cylinders were not delivered even after several days. "Even after several days of getting the DAC, delivery is not happening," those gathered said.

Consumers allege lack of clarity

Similar scenes were reported in other parts of the city, including Perambur and Jamalia, where residents said they were forced to visit agencies in person after repeated attempts to get updates failed.

G Ethiraj, a resident of Old Washermenpet, said the supply has become unpredictable. "My booking took place only after 32 days. They were giving reasons like the need for biometric updates, but that was not the case. It has been eight days since I received the DAC, and there is no clarity on when the cylinder will actually be delivered," he said.