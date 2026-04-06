Chennai: Domestic LPG non-delivery sparks black market allegations

CHENNAI: Residents gathered in front of gas agencies across Chennai with empty cylinders, alleging that LPG cylinders were not delivered despite receiving booking confirmation messages, and claiming diversion of supplies to the black market.
Over 100 people assembled at a gas agency on Reddy Street in Villivakkam on April 6, stating that deliveries were pending for several days even after generation of delivery authentication codes (DAC). Similar gatherings were reported in areas including Perambur Jamalia and other parts of the city.
Residents said they were unable to cook due to delays and received no clear response from agencies or delivery personnel. While agencies reportedly said cylinders had been allotted, delivery workers claimed supply had not arrived.
They alleged that domestic LPG cylinders were being diverted and sold to hotels at higher prices. Residents also claimed that delivery workers were collecting additional charges based on floor levels.
Oil companies have stated that adequate stock is available and supply is under way without shortage, even as disruptions in crude oil and gas supply chains have been reported amid Iran–US tensions.
Residents urged authorities to take action against those involved and ensure timely delivery of cylinders.