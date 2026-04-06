Chennai: Domestic LPG non-delivery sparks black market allegations

Over 100 people assembled at a gas agency on Reddy Street in Villivakkam on April 6, stating that deliveries were pending for several days even after generation of delivery authentication codes (DAC). Similar gatherings were reported in areas including Perambur Jamalia and other parts of the city.

Residents said they were unable to cook due to delays and received no clear response from agencies or delivery personnel. While agencies reportedly said cylinders had been allotted, delivery workers claimed supply had not arrived.