Defamation case: Delhi-based journo Mathew Samuel told to respond to AIADMK chief's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed Mathew Samuel, Delhi-based journalist, to respond to the application moved by the general secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) demanding to expunge objectionable portions from his written submissions.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the application moved by EPS seeking to remove the alleged objectionable portions of Mathew's written submissions in the defamation case filed by the AIADMK leader.

The judge posted the matter to December 12 with a direction to respond to the application.

EPS contended that Mathew had gone out of the scope and made scandalous and frivolous remarks about his client's life, which would affect the trial.

He submitted that Samuel didn't defend his allegation against him on facts but made a malicious statement which is not relevant to the case and sought to strike down certain portions.

In 2019, EPS filed a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 1.10 crore from Mathew Samuel and his crew members as well as the Kodanad case accused V Sayan and C Valayar Manoj, of having released a video accusing him of being involved in the Kodanad crime.

The court appointed an advocate commissioner on the request of EPS to record his evidence. After recording the evidence, written submissions were filed before the court, however, objecting to certain portions of Mathew's submission, EPS filed the application.