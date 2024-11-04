Begin typing your search...

    Deepavali: Special trains announced to manage overcrowding at Tambaram railway station

    In response, special trains were announced from Tambaram to accommodate the surge in passengers.

    4 Nov 2024
    Visual from Tambaram railway station

    CHENNAI: Chennai faced overcrowding at railway stations, particularly Tambaram, as people returned home after the Deepavali holidays.

    Traffic across the city was also heavily affected with delays reported at multiple locations, according to a Thanthi TV report.

