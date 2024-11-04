Begin typing your search...
Deepavali: Special trains announced to manage overcrowding at Tambaram railway station
In response, special trains were announced from Tambaram to accommodate the surge in passengers.
CHENNAI: Chennai faced overcrowding at railway stations, particularly Tambaram, as people returned home after the Deepavali holidays.
Traffic across the city was also heavily affected with delays reported at multiple locations, according to a Thanthi TV report.
