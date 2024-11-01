Chennai's air quality deteriorates post-Deepavali

CHENNAI: A day after the bursting of firecrackers went on in full swing across Chennai for Deepavali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains moderately compromised with two stations falling under the 'poor' category.

Today morning, between 8:30 to 9:30, the Perungudi station, one of the eight Continuous Ambient Air Monitoring Stations in the city, recorded an AQI of 235, which falls under the 'poor' category, as per real-time Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. In second place is Velachery residential area, which too saw poor AQI of 205 at the same time period today.

Royapuram saw its AQI return to normal levels after previously being categorised as 'poor'.

Meanwhile, the corresponding AQI at these stations was 'moderate': Alandur - 188, Arumbakkam - 172, Kodungaiyur - 106, Manali - 106, and Royapuram - 81. Overall, the city recorded moderate AQI of 156, based on data from 7 out of 8 stations.

As per CPCB standards, AQI between 51 to 100 is considered satisfactory with minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people. AQI between 100 to 200 is considered moderate with breathing discomfort to people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases. AQI between 201 to 300 is considered poor with breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. AQI of 301 to 400 and 401 to 500 are considered very poor and severe, respectively.