Deepavali Festival: Pollution level increases in Chennai, neighbouring districts

CHENNAI: The air pollution level is continuously increasing in Chennai and neighbouring districts on Thursday due to the bursting of crackers for the Deepavali festival.

The air quality index (AQI) has deteriorated in three places in Chennai.

According to Daily Thanthi and Maalai Malar reports, the air quality has deteriorated to 254 in Manali, 210 in Arumbakkam, and 201 in Perungudi.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board standards, AQI between 200 and 300 is considered poor with breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

As of 7 am on Thursday, the AQI in Chennai is 190 in the last 24 hours. Air quality between 100 to 200 is considered moderate with breathing discomfort to people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.

Among other places in Chennai, the pollution levels have increased in Kodungaiyur (159) and Velachery (164).

In Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district, the AQI is 204, while it is 154 in Chengalpattu, 148 in Cuddalore, 104 in Coimbatore, and 119 in Puducherry.

As CPCB standards, AQI between 51 to 100 is considered satisfactory with minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people. AQI between 201 to 300 is AQI of 301 to 400 and 401 to 500 are considered very poor and severe, respectively.