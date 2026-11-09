Deepavali crackers push Chennai's pollution to higher levels

Deepavali celebrations in Chennai began on a relatively subdued note on Sunday morning, as rainfall in several parts of the city disrupted the usual early morning tradition of bursting crackers. The showers appeared to provide temporary relief by settling suspended dust particles and reducing the immediate impact of smoke in the atmosphere. However, the weather conditions did little to discourage residents from continuing their celebrations later in the day.

As the evening progressed, firecracker bursting picked up across residential neighbourhoods and other parts of the city. Even intermittent spells of rain in some areas failed to prevent people from bursting crackers, with celebrations continuing well into the night. The continuous release of smoke and pollutants eventually resulted in a sharp deterioration in air quality, with the reported pollution levels reaching their peak around 10 pm.

The reported peak of AQI score more than 1,200 was considerably higher than the peak of around 786 recorded during previous Deepavali celebrations on the monitoring scale being compared.

The comparison with cigarette consumption further underlines the potential health impact of the pollution spike. The reported exposure equivalence of around 40 to 55 cigarettes a day indicates the severity of particulate pollution during the celebrations.