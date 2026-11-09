Deepavali crackers push Chennai's pollution to higher levels

CHENNAI: Chennai witnessed an alarming spike in air pollution during this year's Deepavali celebrations, with AQI score crossing 1,200 around 10.00 pm on Sunday (November 8), as per private pollution watchers, as residents burst firecrackers across the city despite intermittent rainfall.
The reported pollution level was nearly twice the peak recorded during previous Deepavali celebrations, highlighting the growing environmental impact of firecracker emissions. The severity of the pollution was also compared to the impact of smoking around 40 to 55 cigarettes a day, raising concerns over the health risks faced by residents, particularly children, senior citizens and people with respiratory ailments.
Deepavali celebrations in Chennai began on a relatively subdued note on Sunday morning, as rainfall in several parts of the city disrupted the usual early morning tradition of bursting crackers. The showers appeared to provide temporary relief by settling suspended dust particles and reducing the immediate impact of smoke in the atmosphere. However, the weather conditions did little to discourage residents from continuing their celebrations later in the day.
As the evening progressed, firecracker bursting picked up across residential neighbourhoods and other parts of the city. Even intermittent spells of rain in some areas failed to prevent people from bursting crackers, with celebrations continuing well into the night. The continuous release of smoke and pollutants eventually resulted in a sharp deterioration in air quality, with the reported pollution levels reaching their peak around 10 pm.
The reported peak of AQI score more than 1,200 was considerably higher than the peak of around 786 recorded during previous Deepavali celebrations on the monitoring scale being compared.
The comparison with cigarette consumption further underlines the potential health impact of the pollution spike. The reported exposure equivalence of around 40 to 55 cigarettes a day indicates the severity of particulate pollution during the celebrations.
Meanwhile, air quality monitoring data from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) at November 9, the day after Deepavali, showed that several parts of Chennai continued to record poor air quality. Manali registered an AQI of 277, followed by Arumbakkam at 264. Kodungaiyur recorded 220, while Velachery registered 202. These readings indicate that pollution remained a concern across multiple neighbourhoods even after the major celebrations.
Firecrackers release substantial quantities of particulate matter, particularly PM2.5 and PM10, along with various gaseous pollutants. Fine particulate matter is a major concern because of its ability to penetrate deep into the respiratory system. PM2.5 particles can reach the lower portions of the lungs and may even enter the bloodstream, while PM10 particles can affect the respiratory tract.
Exposure to elevated concentrations of these pollutants can trigger coughing, breathing difficulties, throat irritation and eye irritation. It can also aggravate existing conditions such as asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory illnesses. Children, senior citizens and people with cardiovascular and respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable to short term exposure to heavily polluted air.