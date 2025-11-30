Deepam Delights: Two traditional recipes to celebrate the festival

KARTHIGAI MILAGAI ADAI

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup parboiled rice (idli rice) | 1/4 cup raw rice | 1/4 cup urad dal | 1 tablespoon toor dal | 1 tablespoon chana dal 1.5 teaspoons black pepper | 2 tablespoons coconut | A few curry leaves | Salt to taste | Oil as required

HOW TO MAKE

Soak the rice along with all the dals mentioned above in water for 2 to 3 hours. Set aside.

Meanwhile, coarsely grind the black pepper using a hand mortar and pestle.

After soaking, sprinkle water little by little and grind the rice–dal mixture to a coarse paste.

Transfer the batter to a mixing bowl. Add coconut, curry leaves, salt, and the ground pepper. Mix well, adding a little water as needed.

The consistency should be slightly thicker than dosa batter.

Heat a dosa tawa. Take a ladleful of batter and pour it onto the tawa. Do not spread it, let it spread on its own.

Drizzle oil around the edges. Cook for a minute, then flip to the other side and cook until golden brown and the edges turn crisp.

Repeat the process until all the batter is used.

KANDARAPPAM

INGREDIENTS

1 cup raw rice, levelled | 2 to 3 tablespoons urad dal, heaped | 2 tablespoons moong dal | 2 tablespoons channa dal | 1 cup jaggery | 4 tablespoons coconut | A pinch of salt | 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder | Oil for deep frying

HOW TO MAKE

Take one cup of raw rice (heaped) and level it well. Keep a plate underneath to collect any overflow.

Add 2-3 tablespoons of whole urad dal (heaped) on top in the same measuring cup (do not level it).

Transfer the contents of the measuring cup to a bowl. Do not use the rice and dal collected in the plate,use only what is inside the cup.

Add two tablespoons of moong dal and two tablespoons of channa dal to the bowl.

Soak everything in water for one hour.

Rinse well, drain the water, and transfer to a mixer jar. Add water little by little and grind.

Grind to a slightly coarse, thick paste. The batter should be thick because it will loosen after adding jaggery.

Add one cup jaggery and four tablespoons coconut.

Grind again without adding water. The jaggery will release moisture and loosen the batter, so be careful with the water.

Transfer the batter to a mixing bowl. Add 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder and a pinch of salt. Mix well. The batter should be of pourable consistency.

Using a small deep curved ladle, take a ladleful of batter.

Heat oil and carefully pour the batter into the oil. Fry on medium flame.

The appam will rise in a few seconds. Once it rises, flip it over and cook.

Flip again and cook both sides until reddish brown. Repeat with the remaining batter.