Dedicated cruise vessel for Chennai, green tag for all major ports, assures Sonowal

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday unveiled an ambitious vision for transforming India's maritime infrastructure, declaring that every major Indian port will secure at least one "green tag" within the next two years.

Addressing reporters during the ASEAN-India Cruise Dialogue 2025, held at Chennai Port Trust, the minister underscored the Centre's commitment to fostering sustainable, environmentally responsible maritime growth.

"Green transport, green ports, green cities — powered by LPG, ethanol, and methanol — are all essential components of our journey toward a greener India, " Sonowal said.

"By 2030, all vessels operating from Indian ports should transition to green standards," he said.

The ASEAN-India Cruise Dialogue, now in its second edition and hosted in India for the first time, seeks to bolster cruise tourism through regional cooperation.

"ASEAN and India can play a transformative role in developing ocean, river, and sea cruise circuits. Public-private partnerships will be key to achieving this vision," the minister noted.

Sonowal revealed that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has witnessed unprecedented growth in maritime infrastructure over the past 11 years.

"We are targeting one million ocean cruise passengers and 1.5 million river cruise passengers annually by 2029. Our long-term vision, 'Mission 2030' and the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat 2047', aims to serve nearly five million cruise passengers annually," he added.

Highlighting Chennai's growing prominence in the cruise sector, the minister announced that the city will permanently host a cruise vessel from next year.

"The modernisation of Chennai Port's terminal will double both its revenue potential and passenger handling capacity," he said.

Reaffirming India's maritime ambitions, Sonowal said the country aims to be among the top five shipbuilding nations globally by 2047.

"Through youth skilling in cruise and cargo operations and fostering a robust public-private ecosystem, India is fast becoming a global maritime leader," he said.

Sonowal also highlighted the historical maritime legacy of Tamil Nadu, noting that the state has over 16 ports with historical trade links to Egypt, China, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

He emphasised that India's initiative to develop a seamless ASEAN-integrated cruise circuit aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of enhancing connectivity, trade, and people-to-people ties.

"Cruise tourism presents a unique opportunity to revive ancient maritime routes and cultural bonds. India is ready to build an integrated cruise network supported by modern ports, real-time tracking, and streamlined immigration systems," he added.

Responding to a query on the environmental concerns surrounding maritime cargo in Kerala, Ports Secretary T K Ramachandran assured that standard operating procedures and insurance protocols are in place to manage such risks effectively.

Chairman of Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port Ltd, Sunil Paliwal, emphasised the importance of hosting the cruise dialogue in Chennai.

"This is the second edition of the dialogue and the first hosted by India. The choice of Chennai underscores its strategic and cultural significance in maritime development," he said.

Senior officials from the Ministry and Kamarajar Port Authority were present at the event.