Decreased supply leads to price hike for vegetables at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Owing to the intermittent rainfall and intense summer heat, the harvest of vegetables like beans, drumsticks, and cluster beans has been severely affected, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Following this, the supply of beans and drumsticks arriving at the Koyambedu market has decreased by half, leading to an increase in the price of these vegetables.

Vegetables from various parts of Tamil Nadu and other states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra arrive at the Koyambedu market in 470 trucks on a daily basis.

However, with the extreme weather, beans that were sold at Rs 60 per kg is now being sold at Rs 100 per kg. Similarly, drumsticks, which were priced at Rs 40 per kg, are now selling at Rs 90 per kg. In retail vegetable shops outside the market, beans are being sold for up to Rs 140 per kg.

Wholesale Vegetable Price List (Per Kg):

Tomato - Rs 10, Onion - Rs 15- 20, Brinjal - Rs 15, Cluster Beans - Ra 50, Ridge Gourd - Rs 30, Drumstick - Rs 90, Raw Mango - Rs 20, Cluster Beans - Rs 25, Cabbage - Rs 7, Ivy Gourd - Rs 20, Snake Gourd - Rs 30, Bitter Gourd - Rs 30, Ribbed Gourd - Rs 30, Cucumber - Rs 30, Ooty Carrot - Rs 25, Other Carrots - Rs 12, Beetroot - Rs 25, Knol-Khol - Rs 40, Radish - Rs 25, Chow Chow - Rs 15, Green Chili - Rs 25, Lemon - Rs 80, Ginger - Rs 40.