Decade-long delay in Sevvapet ROB continues to burden commuters

The ROB, which serves as a crucial link between Aranvoyal Road and Thiruvur Road, connects 5-6 villages and functions as a bypass route for residents. In the absence of the bridge, commuters are forced to take a diversion of nearly 6 km to reach their destinations.

While the Southern Railway completed its portion of the work in 2016, the work by the State Highways department remains unfinished. The project faced delays due to land acquisition issues and litigation filed by landowners. An interim court injunction further stalled progress, pushing the work schedule to 2021.