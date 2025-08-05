Debris dumping continues unabated on New Avadi Road continues

CHENNAI: The stretch of New Avadi Road from the Kilpauk Water Treatment Plant to MTH Road presents a stark contrast before and after the ICF area. While the section near ICF is relatively clear, the road beyond has been marred for months by unchecked dumping of construction and demolition (C-D) debris.

Trucks reportedly arrive at night, unloading broken bricks, concrete slabs and mixed waste over a roughly 2-3 km stretch.

Residents, including Sugumar from Kamarajar Street, pointed out the amount of waste has steadily increased. “This problem is not new. In fact, the dumping has only increased and none are stopping it,” he said.

Debris occasionally spills onto the road creating hazards for vehicles and pedestrians. And this continues to happen on this stretch despite the local body’s stringent guidelines.

In April 2025, the GCC introduced new rules for C-D waste management, authorising officers to levy Rs 5,000 spot fines for public dumping. In addition, the Corporation charges Rs 3,000/tonne for small quantity generators and Rs 5,000/tonne for bulk generators. However, it is evident that enforcement is little to one along the New Avadi Road.

The land bordering much of this stretch belongs to the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board, while regulatory control, including fines, rests with the Corporation.

When contacted, Ward councillor TV Semmozhi told DT Next: “The Corporation is planning to set up a food park in the affected stretch and the debris will actually help to level it. The issue will be cleared out soon. Once the project begins, dumping will stop.”