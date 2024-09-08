Debris dumped along Adyar river bund in Manapakkam blocks water flow, enables flooding during monsoon

CHENNAI: With only a month away from the onset of northeast monsoon, preparatory works have been intensified across the city by the State government.

However, a huge pile of debris dumped near the Adyar river at Manapakkam, has added to the woes of residents, who fear it would cause inundation during the monsoon season as the junk blocks water flow into the river.

The public claim that ever since the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has begun construction work, debris has been indiscriminately dumped for at least a year along the bunds of the Adyar river in Manapakkam, near MIOT hospital.

“Earlier, only a small quantity was dumped but it gradually increased to a mound of rubble and sand near the water body. A shed has been constructed on the bund. In 2015-floods, the area was flooded due to lack of desilting works and restoration of the river. Now, the debris dumped near the river would reduce the carrying capacity of the water body especially when it rains heavily during the northeast monsoon,” elaborated David Manohar, a social activist in Arappor Iyakkam. “The waste will block the flow to the sea through the river streams. The respective department should act swiftly before the monsoon starts; else, the area would be flooded, much like the previous years.”

Residents and activists have raised multiple complaints to the department about garbage and debris dumping over the years but all in vain. “Though the government is aware of this, it hasn’t carried out desilting work. Officials continue to be lethargic and haven’t restored the waterbody or carry out flood mitigation works,” rued Vinod Kumar, a resident of Kolapakkam.

When contacted, a senior official with the Water Resources Department (WRD) said, “We’ve undertaken flood mitigation work, which is expected to be completed in the next 15 days. Once the work is done, the debris along the river bank will be removed.”