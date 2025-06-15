Debar Nagar in Vyasarpadi drowning in sewage overflow

CHENNAI: Notwithstanding the innumerable civic issues plaguing Vyasarpadi, residents of Debar Nagar are reeling under sewage overflow and garbage pile-up, thanks to officials’ inaction.

Notably, Jaga Jeeva Ram Nagar Main Road has been experiencing road cave-ins, sewage overflows, and stagnant water for months. The garbage bins have also not been cleared, leaving the waste to pile up and rot, causing foul odour.

As one of the most congested areas in north Chennai, Debar Nagar has been neglected by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) officials, fume residents. “Sewage overflow and the subsequent foul odour is a perennial problem in the neighbourhood. And now, we have road cave-ins too on Jaga Jeeva Ram Nagar Main Road behind TT Block. It reduces road space creating traffic chaos. These have had a significant impact on the standard of life here,” lamented a long-time resident.

R Sangeetha, another resident, concurred, and recalled a recent road cave-in. “On Wednesday evening, when a heavy vehicle was passing through the street, a small section of the road suddenly caved in. A few of the Metro Water staff placed a barricade around the hole. Although they cleared the blockages, the same issue arises every day,” she added. “Senior citizens and children in the area run the risk of being grievously injured if they step into a caved-in road, or if it gives way suddenly.”

The situation remains dire, as the small cave-ins prevent garbage trucks from entering the street, forcing residents to leave their waste in the bins, which rots within a day. S Elumalai, another resident, pointed out, “For the past two days, garbage trucks have not collected the trash. Rotten garbage is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, flies and rats too, causing health issues among children.”

In response to these challenges, an official from the CMWSSB mentioned that Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin had inaugurated several development plans on Wednesday. “As part of the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam, various areas will undergo improvements. Materials will arrive, and work will begin within a week to address the cave-ins and other issues,” the official assured.