Death toll in Chennai bar feud-turned-road rage rises to two as 17-year-old succumbs

CHENNAI: The toll in the shocking bar feud-turned-road rage incident in Chennai went up on Wednesday after the 17-year-old girl, who was riding pillion with the victim, succumbed to her injuries. Earlier, N Yansi, an 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil woman, died on the spot on Saturday night.
According to the police, Yansi, a resident of the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Ariyankuppam in Villupuram, had come to Chennai to meet her friend from Ramapuram, whom she met through social media.
On Saturday night, Yansi and five friends went to a hotel bar in Koyambedu on three two-wheelers, where they allegedly consumed alcohol and danced. Meanwhile, another group of youngsters, who came there in a car, joined them. Police sources said the latter allegedly sexually harassed Yansi, which led to a verbal altercation. When it escalated into a scuffle, the security staff intervened and escorted both groups out.
However, the altercations continued outside. After another heated argument and assault, the bouncers again dispersed them as the bar closed.
As Yansi and her friends rode toward Tirumangalam, the rival group followed in a car. During the chase, Yansi allegedly threw a stone at the car, damaging it. The rival group in the other vehicle grew enraged. They accelerated and rammed the two-wheeler on which Yansi and her friend were travelling.
Yansi suffered fatal injuries and died, while her friend was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, and died on Wednesday.
Though the suspects fled the spot after the incident, the Koyambedu CMBT police traced them with the help of CCTV footage and vehicle details, and arrested Balaguru (21) of Arumbakkam, Joshua (19) of Choolaimedu, and Kishorekumar (19) of Nerkundram.
The car has been seized, and a hunt is on for others involved.
Following the incident, the Prohibition and Excise Department suspended the bar’s FL3 licence (licence for possession of liquor in star hotels), and the premises was sealed by the authorities.