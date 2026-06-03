Death toll in Chennai bar feud-turned-road rage rises to two as 17-year-old succumbs

According to the police, Yansi, a resident of the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Ariyankuppam in Villupuram, had come to Chennai to meet her friend from Ramapuram, whom she met through social media.

On Saturday night, Yansi and five friends went to a hotel bar in Koyambedu on three two-wheelers, where they allegedly consumed alcohol and danced. Meanwhile, another group of youngsters, who came there in a car, joined them. Police sources said the latter allegedly sexually harassed Yansi, which led to a verbal altercation. When it escalated into a scuffle, the security staff intervened and escorted both groups out.

However, the altercations continued outside. After another heated argument and assault, the bouncers again dispersed them as the bar closed.