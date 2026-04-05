Deadlines to deadlift: Watch your workout well

CHENNAI: In the corporate world, muscle weakness doesn’t always show up on a gym floor. It lingers behind desks, in long hours of screen time, and in the quiet toll of sedentary routines. Often dismissed as fatigue or minor discomfort, it escalates into injury before it’s taken seriously.



Haresshvar Sakthivelu, life coach and founder of S4 Protocol, an online training programme, unpacks how modern work lifestyles contribute to declining strength and recurring strain.



“The approach for people with muscle imbalances, weakness or tears is quite simple. The goal is not to aggravate the injury, but figure out and address the root cause of the problem,” says Haresshvar, with 13 years of experience in the field.



From desk-friendly exercises to mindful training approaches, he reframes fitness as an essential part of professional well-being. Because in high-performance careers, sustaining your body is just as critical as meeting deadlines, and recovery, when done right, becomes a powerful reset.