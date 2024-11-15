Dead patient's kin stage protest at Kalaignar centenary hospital, Chennai; allege medical negligence

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy when the kin of a patient who passed away Friday morning staged a protest alleging negligence in his treatment.

The patient was brought to the hospital in an inebriated state and had difficulty in breathing. He was earlier taken to private hospitals but was then referred to the government hospital where he suffered a heart attack today and could not be revived.

Following his demise, his family members staged a protest at the hospital and engaged in an argument with the hospital staff. They alleged that he died of lack of proper treatment and negligence.

Also Read: Chennai doctor attack: Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times at Kalaignar Centenary hospital

It may be recalled that the same hospital was in the news after a youth stabbed an oncologist multiple times on November 13, alleging grievances in treatment for his mother who is suffering from cancer.

(With inputs from Online Desk)