Day 10 of IndiGo disruptions: 36 flights cancelled at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: IndiGo Airlines’ operational issues continued for the tenth consecutive day at the Chennai airport, with a total of 36 flights cancelled on Thursday (December 11). Of these, 24 were departures from Chennai and 12 were arrivals to Chennai.

The airline has been facing widespread disruptions across the country since December 1 due to staff shortages and a lack of pilots, which have significantly affected services.

Chennai airport has also seen continuous cancellations since the beginning of the month, causing severe inconvenience to passengers.

For the day, several domestic flights to destinations including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Kolkata and Coimbatore were cancelled. International flights to Singapore and Penang were also cancelled. Incoming flights from Singapore, Penang, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi and Mumbai were among those cancelled.

On Wednesday (December 10), Chennai airport saw 70 IndiGo flights cancelled. The number dropped to 36 today, offering slight relief to passengers.