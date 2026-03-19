Daily wage worker returns bag with gold worth Rs 5 lakh in Selaiyur

When Srinivasan opened the bag, he found gold jewellery, cash, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and other documents inside. He advised his father that the bag should be handed over to the police. As he was unable to walk a long distance, Murugan asked his son to take the bag to the Selaiyur police station.

Srinivasan handed it over to the police, who upon inspection found about five sovereigns of gold jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2,500 in cash.

Using the details available in the bag, the police began efforts to contact the owner.