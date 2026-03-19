Daily wage worker returns bag with gold worth Rs 5 lakh in Selaiyur

CHENNAI: A daily wage worker and his son returned a handbag containing gold ornaments worth about Rs 5 lakh, cash and documents to the distressed owner of the bag, earning praise from the police and public for their honesty.
As he was walking home on Tuesday night, Murugan (54), a resident of Rajaji Nagar in Selaiyur, found the bag lying along the margins of Agaramthen Main Road near Ambedkar Nagar. He took the bag home and handed it over to his son Srinivasan (20).
When Srinivasan opened the bag, he found gold jewellery, cash, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and other documents inside. He advised his father that the bag should be handed over to the police. As he was unable to walk a long distance, Murugan asked his son to take the bag to the Selaiyur police station.
Srinivasan handed it over to the police, who upon inspection found about five sovereigns of gold jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2,500 in cash.
Using the details available in the bag, the police began efforts to contact the owner.
Meanwhile, Revathi of Rajaji Nagar arrived at the station with her brother in a distressed state and informed the police that while she was going on a two-wheeler to Tambaram railway station to catch a train to her hometown, she accidentally dropped her handbag around 8.15 pm. Despite searching the area, she was unable to locate it, she said.
During the inquiry, Revathi accurately described the contents of the bag, confirming her ownership. She was asked to return the next morning to collect it.
On Wednesday morning, Revathi returned to the station, where Murugan and Srinivasan were also present. They handed over the handbag to her in the presence of police officials.
The Assistant Commissioner praised Murugan for his honesty in returning valuables and honoured him with a shawl and garland. Srinivasan was also appreciated for supporting his father in doing the right thing.
A grateful Revathi received her belongings and emotionally expressed her thanks, stating that she would be willing to help Murugan in the future.