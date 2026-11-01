Cyclone Murasu: Chennai, Tiruvallur schools declare rain holiday on Nov 2 amid orange alert

Cyclone Murasu 480 km from Chennai

According to the IMD's latest bulletin issued at 9.14 pm on Sunday, Cyclone Murasu was moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 27 kmph over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

At 2.30 pm on November 1, the system was centred about 480 km east-southeast of Chennai, 550 km east-southeast of Nellore, 560 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 600 km southeast of Ongole and 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

The weather department said the cyclone is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around the morning of November 2.

It is then expected to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur as a severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, between 11.30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3.