Cyclone Murasu: 11 flights cancelled at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Eleven flights operating to and from Chennai Airport have been cancelled on Monday (November 2) due to adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Murasu, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
In a flight update posted on X, Chennai Airport authorities asked passengers to contact the concerned airlines for further information and assistance.
The cancelled flights include:
Vijayawada-Chennai: 6E7304 (12.30 pm), 6E7306 (7.25 pm)
Chennai-Vijayawada: 6E7305 (2.45 pm)
Chennai-Rajahmundry: 6E7365 (2.35 pm)
Rajahmundry-Chennai: 6E7366 (4.50 pm)
Kadapa-Chennai: 6E7398 (1.25 pm)
Chennai-Kadapa: 6E7397 (2.50 pm)
Chennai-Tiruchirappalli: 6E7357 (5.40 pm), 6E7363 (8.50 pm)
Tiruchirappalli-Chennai: 6E7358 (7.05 pm), 6E7364 (10.10 pm)
The cancellations come as severe cyclonic storm Murasu intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and moves towards the south Andhra Pradesh coast.
According to IMD, the severe cyclone is expected to cross between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3. It is accompanied by sustained wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.