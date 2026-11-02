Cyclone Murasu: 11 flights cancelled at Chennai airport

What is the reason for the cancellations?

The cancellations come as severe cyclonic storm Murasu intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and moves towards the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

According to IMD, the severe cyclone is expected to cross between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3. It is accompanied by sustained wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.