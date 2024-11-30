Cyclone Fengal: Waterlogging cleared on war footing, says Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday reviewed the flood relief works at the Ripon Buildings, the city civic headquarters, and said that the government was acting on a war footing to clear waterlogging after torrential downpour.

Parrying media queries about waterlogging in the city despite the state government's relief efforts during the last three years, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi said, "It has been raining continuously for three hours together. Even if the rain stops for 30 minutes or one hour, the rainwater will start receding. We have deployed motor pumps to clear inundation even in water-logged places."

Chennai received 110 mm of rain in 7 hours: Dy CM

Pointing out that the city received an average of 110 mm rainfall between 7 am and 2 pm, Udhayanidhi, who spoke to media persons, said that the government was taking relief measures and making efforts to clear rainwater in waterlogged areas on a war footing.

Pointing out that about 334 places were waterlogged until then (around 3 pm), the Deputy CM said that waterlogging had been cleared in 12 places so far and that they were working to clear other areas on a war footing. Claiming that as many as 27 uprooted trees had been removed since morning, he said the Greater Chennai Corporation had set up relief camps in 329 places and 120 kitchens to feed the people.

183 moved to camps; 2.3 lakh people fed since morning

Stating that about 183 persons were moved from low-lying areas in the city to eight relief camps, the Deputy CM said that over 2.3 lakh people have been provided with food since morning. Additionally, he added that about 103 boats were kept ready to rescue people, and about 22,000 GCC workers were engaged in relief work.

Claiming that no significant damage was reported because of the State government's precautions and works, Udhayanidhi advised people not to panic as the authorities were making all efforts to help them.