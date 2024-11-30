Cyclone Fengal: Water level at Chembarambakkam Lake rises to 5,356 cusecs

CHENNAI: Due to continuous downpours in Chennai and surrounding districts, the inflow of water level has risen to 5,356 cubic feet per second (cusecs) as of 6.00 pm.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the water level was at 4,856 cusecs at noon on Saturday. The water level in the lake stands at 19.47 ft out of its full capacity of 24 ft.

Meanwhile, the water storage, which was 2,268 million cubic feet (mcft) in the morning, has now risen to 2,474 mcft. In the last 12 hours, the lake has received an inflow of 206 mcft.

The district administration and water resources department officials are continuously monitoring the lake and have stated that there is currently no need to release water from the reservoir. Kancheepuram District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan also personally inspected the lake on Saturday evening.