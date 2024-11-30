Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: Jewellery shops in Chennai and suburbs closed on Nov 30

    All jewellery shops in Chennai and its suburban areas will remain closed on Saturday

    Cyclone Fengal: Jewellery shops in Chennai and suburbs closed on Nov 30
    CHENNAI: Due to the cyclone and heavy rain alert, the Madras Jewellers & Diamond Merchants' Association has announced that all jewellery shops in Chennai and its suburban areas will remain closed on Saturday.

