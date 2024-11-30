Cyclone Fengal: Indigo suspends flight operations in Chennai

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rainfall and strong winds in the city, Indigo has announced that it has temporarily suspended all arrival and departure flight operations at Chennai airport on Saturday.

“IndiGo Airlines has temporarily suspended all arrival and departure flight operations at Chennai Airport due to adverse weather conditions. Flight operations will resume once the weather improves, prioritising the safety of passengers and crew. We recommend passengers check with their respective airlines for real-time updates,” said in a post on X by AAI Chennai Airport handle.