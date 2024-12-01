Cyclone Fengal: Flooded Kolathur, Korattur frustrates residents

CHENNAI: Kolathur and Korattur – two of the upcoming neighbourhoods known for its high real-estate prices – faced waterlogging, open drains and badly-laid roads on Saturday.

Though the Corporation officials had dispatched men and machinery to Kolathur – Chief Minister Stalin’s constituency – for many days and nights, Cyclone Fengal had the last laugh, leaving frustrated residents in its wake. However, when the rains slowed down for a while, excess water began receding in a few areas at the time of going to press.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal aftermath: Red, orange alerts TN districts including Chennai

Despite the construction of stormwater drains (SWDs), residents lamented over the incomplete work, which led to waterlogging. “This has been a persistent issue and has remained unaddressed for years,” said a resident. “Although rainwater began to recede from the streets by evening, many homes had knee-deep water.”

Several areas in Kolathur including parts of Vivekananda Nagar Main Road, Senthil Nagar, and Kadappa Road remained flooded. Not only motorists, but even auto drivers chose alternative routes to reach interior places. Also, potholes made it difficult for them to drive.

“It’s not just the flooding that’s a concern. The main Senthil Nagar junction, which connects Kolathur to Villivakkam, is in a bad shape. It gets flooded every time it rains, and takes a few days for it to drain completely” rued S Chandra, a resident. “Potholes and open drains make it more dangerous for us to drive.”

Residents pointed out that though multiple construction and development works by different departments including the Metro Water board, Tangedco and the Corporation were done in the locality, no department re-lays the roads properly after completing the works. “You can’t see the open ditches, potholes, and open drains when there is rainwater stagnation. Civic body officials are aware of these issues,” said Raja, a shopkeeper near Kadappa Road in Kolathur. “We’ve filed several complaints but we’re always told that the roads will be repaired when the construction works are completed.”

Meanwhile, residents of TNHB Colony, Central Avenue, Pompuhar Nagar, Dairy Road and the neighbouring streets in Korattur relocated to other nearby places, as they were anxious about flooding like last year. Fallen trees and debris also added to the inconvenience even though it was cleared by the civic body workers in the evening.

“Motor pumps are used to drain the water in our area every time there is heavy rainfall. We had been hopeful due to the SWD construction in many places but nothing has changed in our locality,” averred a resident of TNHB Colony.