Cyclone Fengal: EMU Service on Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu Section halted
Several electric trains, including those stranded at stations like Chennai Chromepet, St Thomas Mount and Guindy, have left passengers with no option but to disembark and walk to their destinations.
CHENNAI: EMU train services between Chennai Tambaram and Beach stations were suddenly halted from Saturday afternoon due to the ongoing heavy rain and storm caused by Cyclone Fengal.
