Cyclone Fengal: CMRL issues safety advisory to passengers

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued an updated safety advisory in view of the Cyclone Fengal.

Normal train services are functional without any delays / deviations, passengers are requested to utilise the service and plan their journeys accordingly.

There is water logging from Main Road till St Thomas Mount Metro station. Access to enter the station has been cut off by Road. Passengers are requested to use the foot over bridge in St Thomas Mount sub urban railway station for interchanging purposes to access the St Thomas Mount Metro Station.

The platform one entry side escalator is switched off at Vadapalani Metro Station for safety purposes.

The escalator 47 switched off at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro Station.

Alandur Metro station Foot over bridge Escalator 3 and Escalator 4 has been switched off.

Pachaiyappas College Metro station Lift 2 – E1 Entrance side has been switched off .

The Escalator 3, 6, 14, 18 & 10 and Lift 4 at St. Thomas Mount Metro Station parking and street level are switched off due to increase in water level in street level.

The escalator E1and E2 is switched off at CMBT Metro Station.

Passengers are advised to exercise care while using the staircase at all Metro Stations.

Passengers are advised to use the other entry if the lift or escalator is switched off considering the safety of the passengers.

Passengers are advised not to halt their vehicles at Koyambedu Metro, St Thomas Mount and Arumbakkam Metro station and parking lots prone to water stagnation from November 30 (dates will be further updated based on the weather condition).

In case of any assistance – 1860 425 1515, Women Helpline - 155370 could be contacted and the public are urged to utilize Metro rail service for their journey, said a communique issued by CMRL.