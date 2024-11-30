Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Theatres to remain closed on Saturday due to heavy rain

    According to the reports, the theatres were forced to shut down due to waterlogging in some places and low crowds.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Nov 2024 12:16 PM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: In light of the ongoing heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal, movie theatres across Chennai will remain closed on Saturday, as per a Maalaimalar report.

    Cyclone Fengal, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, has brought intense rain to Chennai, resulting in water stagnation in various parts of the city.

    In response to the situation, the government has taken multiple precautionary measures to ensure public safety and manage the effects of the heavy downpour.

    Online Desk

