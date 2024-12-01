Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: Chennai airport resumes operations on Dec 1

    The first flight to land after the runway reopened was Kuwait Airways flight KU0343, which landed at 4.08 am, followed by KU0344, departing at 5.18 am on December 1.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Dec 2024 12:29 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-01 07:00:58  )
    Representative Image (ANI)

    CHENNAI: After the impact of Cyclone Fengal, Chennai airport returned to normal operations, with flights resuming at 1 am on December 1.

    "The recovery was achieved in record time, which was made possible by Airports Authority of India (AAI) teams CNS, ATM, GFS, and Engineering, who worked tirelessly to ensure both passenger safety and operational readiness," said airport officials.

    During the cyclonic storms in city, the Chennai airport was shut at 12.30 pm on Saturday, which was expected to reopen by 7 pm. But later it extended to 4 am on Sunday.

    After the situation was brought under control, a meeting was held with various stakeholders, during which the AAI decided to advance the reopening to 1 am.

    Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for any flight updates as the airport returns to full service.

    Online Desk

