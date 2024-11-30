Video: Watch Cyclone Fengal's predicted path and landfall timing

CHENNAI: Predicting the path of a cyclonic storm is not an easy task. Cyclone Fengal, the storm in the Bay of Bengal that is fast approaching Tamil Nadu coast, has been particularly bewitching for weather experts, hide & seek, and deception at once.

Now that it has finally formed and is expected to make landfall between Mahabalipuram near Chennai and Karaikal in Puducherry, bringing with it heavy rains and heavier winds to the entire northern coast, here is the predicted path of the storm captured by Zoom Earth app.

According to popular weather blogger Pradeep John, who goes by the name 'Tamil Nadu Weatherman' on social media, there is a possibility that the cyclone will make its landfall on Sunday (December 1) and not by Saturday evening as expected.

The predictive animation by Zoom Earth also indicates that the landfall could be around 5 am on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, in its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department maintained that while landfall is expected on November 30 evening, "there is a possibility of slow movement of the system while approaching the coasts".