Cyclone Fengal: 3 express Trains cancelled and diverted; check details

CHENNAI: Three express trains would be fully cancelled and diverted owing to heavy rains due to cyclone Fengal, said a Southern Railway press note

Train no 16089 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5.55 pm on November 30( Saturday) is fully cancelled.

Train no 12511 Gorakhpur – Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Rapthisagar Express that left Gorakhpur at 6.35 am on November 29 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet, Perambur skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur at 11:30 /11:35 pm.

Train no 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express that left Dhanbad at 11.35 am on November 29 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet, Perambur skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur at 11:50 /11.55 pm, added the note.